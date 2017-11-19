Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Hits double digits in goals

Van Riemsdyk scoured his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Canadiens.

JVR has five goals and one assist in his last six games. At this rate, Van Riemsdyk will charge toward a 40-goal season. And a huge payday on the free agent market come July.

