Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Hits double digits in goals
Van Riemsdyk scoured his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Canadiens.
JVR has five goals and one assist in his last six games. At this rate, Van Riemsdyk will charge toward a 40-goal season. And a huge payday on the free agent market come July.
