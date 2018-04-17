Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Lights lamp on power play
Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal during a 4-2 victory over Boston in Game 3 on Monday.
The goal was Van Riemsdyk's first of the postseason and ignited the crowd at Air Canada Centre, helping Toronto pull within 2-1 in the opening round series. Van Riemsdyk has been making his presence felt physically thus far compiling nine hits in his last two games, but has seen his even-strength opportunities limited, as he's playing mainly on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Connor Brown. The 28-year-old has been a mainstay on the first power-play unit however, averaging an immense 4:03 of playing time as Boston's often put Toronto on the man advantage, which is where Van Riemsdyk has thrived offensively in 2017-18 -- he notched 20 power-play points (12 goals, nine assists) in the regular season.
