Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Nets fifth goal of season
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal Saturday against Ottawa.
It's his fifth goal and eighth point of the season (eight games). Van Riemsdyk delivered a career-best 62 points last season and he should deliver close to that tally this season.
