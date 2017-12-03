Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Nets team's only goal in loss

Van Riemsdyk scored the Leafs' only goal Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

JVR has been largely invisible in the last couple games, so this was a nice effort that might keep him out of the coach's doghouse. Still, Van Riemsdyk is on pace to hit the 60-point mark, but his game still occasionally slips into comatose. There's value in a 60-point winger, but better consistency would keep his value in a much higher place.