Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Notches 12th goal against Carolina
Van Riemsdyk scored his 12th goal of the season and added an assist in Friday's win over the Hurricanes.
Van Riemsdyk has been tearing up the goal column recently, notching seven goals in his last nine games. He's fired a whopping 71 shots on goal in 23 contests and picked up five of his tallies with the man advantage. JVR set a career high in points (62) last season and could very well surpass his previous career high in goals (30) this time around. The sniper is simply a must-start whenever the Leafs are in action.
