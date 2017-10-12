Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Posts goal and minus-2 rating in defeat
Van Riemsdyk opened the scoring for his squad, but it wasn't enough Wednesday in a 6-3 loss to New Jersey, as he finished with a minus-2 rating.
The goal is encouraging, but van Riemsdyk's negative rating is not. Given that his team had 50 shots, though, this was likely a case of running into a hot goaltender, which won't happen every night.
