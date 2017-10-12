Play

Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Posts goal and minus-2 rating in defeat

Van Riemsdyk opened the scoring for his squad, but it wasn't enough Wednesday in a 6-3 loss to New Jersey, as he finished with a minus-2 rating.

The goal is encouraging, but van Riemsdyk's negative rating is not. Given that his team had 50 shots, though, this was likely a case of running into a hot goaltender, which won't happen every night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories