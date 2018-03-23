Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Scores another power-play goal
Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal and had an assist at even strength in Thursday's win over Nashville.
Van Riemsdyk has scored eight times in his last five games to give him a whopping 34 goals in 73 contests on the season. The 28-year-old has recorded 51 points and 219 shots on goal, making him a dynamic fantasy threat. His willingness to shoot and domination with the man advantage make him an automatic roll every game.
