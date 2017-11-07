Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Scores in victory
Van Riemsdyk had his first goal since coming back from an undisclosed injury in a 4-3 Monday win in the shootout against Vegas.
Van Riemsdyk looks like he's back to where he was before his injury, and fantasy owners will be thrilled that he's again at the level they expect. Having fully recovered from injury, he should now be back in your starting lineup
