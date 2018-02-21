Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Scores lone goal in win over Cats
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and registered three shots on net during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Florida.
The tally gives van Riemsdyk six goals and eight points through his past 10 contests, and he's also now marked the scoresheet in each of the past three games since receiving a season-low 10:10 of ice time against the Blue Jackets on Feb. 14. While his 0.62 points per game trails last season's pace (0.76), his 25 goals are tied for 16th in the league. Additionally, his production has suffered from his decline in ice time more than anything, as his 1.69 goals per hour rank sixth among all skaters with at least 200 minutes this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Ice time plummets Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Slowing down offensively•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Breaks drought in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Big afternoon in blowout win•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Nets team's only goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Notches 12th goal against Carolina•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...