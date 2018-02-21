Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Scores lone goal in win over Cats

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and registered three shots on net during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Florida.

The tally gives van Riemsdyk six goals and eight points through his past 10 contests, and he's also now marked the scoresheet in each of the past three games since receiving a season-low 10:10 of ice time against the Blue Jackets on Feb. 14. While his 0.62 points per game trails last season's pace (0.76), his 25 goals are tied for 16th in the league. Additionally, his production has suffered from his decline in ice time more than anything, as his 1.69 goals per hour rank sixth among all skaters with at least 200 minutes this season.