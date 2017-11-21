Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Scores only goal in defeat

Van Riemsdyk scored his team's only marker in a 4-1 Monday loss to Arizona.

Van Riemsdyk remained hot, as he's now scored six goals in seven games. His teammates, however, did not, as the Leafs had a rare off-night against the league's weakest team. JVR is much more likely to keep producing than Toronto is to have many more one-goal games.

