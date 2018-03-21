Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Seven goals in last four games
Skating in his 600th career NHL regular season game, van Riemsdyk scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
Van Riemsdyk potted the game's first two goals for his third multi-goal effort in the past four contests. He's lit the lamp seven times over that stretch to reach 33 tallies for the season, further extending his career-high total in that category. Given the high of caliber of competition he dominated against in this one, van Riemsdyk's a strong option in any matchup the way he's playing right now.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Stays hot with three more points•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Third career hat trick Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Scores lone goal in win over Cats•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Ice time plummets Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Slowing down offensively•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Breaks drought in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...