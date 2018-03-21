Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Seven goals in last four games

Skating in his 600th career NHL regular season game, van Riemsdyk scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Van Riemsdyk potted the game's first two goals for his third multi-goal effort in the past four contests. He's lit the lamp seven times over that stretch to reach 33 tallies for the season, further extending his career-high total in that category. Given the high of caliber of competition he dominated against in this one, van Riemsdyk's a strong option in any matchup the way he's playing right now.