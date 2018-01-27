Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Slowing down offensively
Van Riemsdyk has collected only three points through 11 games since the calendar flipped to 2018.
The sixth-year Maple Leaf has been working in a third-line capacity, while former Shark Patrick Marleau works in the top six. JVR is still hoisting plenty of shots -- he even had 11 of them against the Senators on Jan. 10 -- but he's only one-third of the way to the career-high 33 helpers he posted with the Buds last year. We assume the American winger is universally owned in fantasy, but it's advised that use the All-Star break to comb through your roster and see if there are better starting options with No. 25 mired in a bit of a dry spell.
