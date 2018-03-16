Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Stays hot with three more points
Van Riemsdyk contributed two goals and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Van Riemsdyk reached the 30-goal mark just 3:39 into the opening frame and lit the lamp again to make it 2-0 exactly three minutes later. He added a helper on Tyler Bozak's power-play tally in the second period. With five goals and six points in the past two games, van Riemsdyk's surging right now.
