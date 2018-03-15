Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Third career hat trick Wednesday

Van Riemsdyk scored three goals, one on the power play, on eight shots while adding two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Stars.

It was van Riemsdyk's third career hat trick. The 28-year-old now has 29 goals, leaving him one short of his previous career high set in 2013-14, but his 44 points in 69 games is somewhat disappointing after he racked up a career-high 62 last season.