Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Triggers goal lamp twice

Van Riemsdyk went off for two goals -- including his depositing a man-advantage marker -- in Friday night's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

JVR found little resistance slicing through the attacking zone Friday, as he put seven shots on netminder Anton Khudobin. It's a little too easy to forget about a talented veteran like van Riemsdyk since 2017 Calder Trophy winner Auston Matthews is hogging the spotlight, but Matthews has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury and that's led to more reliance on the 28-year-old American scoring winger.