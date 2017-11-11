Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Triggers goal lamp twice
Van Riemsdyk went off for two goals -- including his depositing a man-advantage marker -- in Friday night's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.
JVR found little resistance slicing through the attacking zone Friday, as he put seven shots on netminder Anton Khudobin. It's a little too easy to forget about a talented veteran like van Riemsdyk since 2017 Calder Trophy winner Auston Matthews is hogging the spotlight, but Matthews has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury and that's led to more reliance on the 28-year-old American scoring winger.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Scores in victory•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Cleared to play•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Unfit to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Absent again from practice•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Appears ready Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Game-time call•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...