Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Turning up heat as weather turns colder

Van Riemsdyk scored a power-play goal that stood as the winner in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Boston. He also picked up an assist.

So that's three goals and a helper in his last two games. Slowly, JVR is picking up the pace and now has 15 points, including nine goals, in 18 games. Expect good things now that he has been reunited with Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak.