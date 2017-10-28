Maple Leafs' James van Riemsdyk: Unfit to play Saturday

Van Riemsdyk (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's home game against the Flyers, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

The Leafs have called up Kasperi Kapanen from AHL Toronto, and Josh Leivo will also sub into this next contest with Matt Martin (undisclosed) dealing with an ailment of his own. JVR's status came down to the wire before playing last Saturday, but he looked sluggish in Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, and given his lengthy injury history, it's probably for the better that he gets some rest before the Buds embark on a four-game road trip beginning Monday.