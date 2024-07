Hakanpaa (knee) signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Monday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hakanpaa had two goals, 12 points, 196 hits and 123 blocks in 64 regular-season outings with the Stars in 2023-24. He didn't play past March 16 due to his knee injury, which required an arthroscopic procedure. Provided Hakanpaa is healthy, he'll probably serve on Toronto's third pairing.