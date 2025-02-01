Hakanpaa (knee) won't participate in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

Hakanpaa has appeared in two games this season due to a knee problem, earning two shots on goal, four blocked shots and one hit. He has been skating, but there isn't a timeline for his return to the lineup. Finland needs two defense replacements for the 4 Nations Face-Off because of injuries to Hakanpaa and Miro Heiskanen (knee).