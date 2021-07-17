McCann was traded to the Maple Leafs in exchange for Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

McCann was pretty productive for the Penguins in 2020-21, notching 14 goals, 32 points and 93 shots through 43 contests. The 25-year-old forward will likely see middle-six minutes and steady power-play time with the Maple Leafs next season.