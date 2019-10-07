Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Alternating games on fourth line

Spezza will be back in the lineup Monday after sitting out two of the Leafs' first three games.

So far, coach Mike Babcock has been alternating Spezza and Nick Shore as the fourth line pivot. Neither man is standing out against the other, but neither is causing a problem, either. Spezza's fantasy value is long in the past at this point and that's made worse with part-time play.

