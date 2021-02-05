The Maple Leafs added Spezza to the active roster and he's expected to suit up in Thursday's game against Vancouver, per CBS Sports.
Spezza was designated for the taxi squad by the Maple Leafs on Monday, but he got the opportunity to return to the active roster. In nine games this season, the veteran has amassed five points and nine shots over that span. He'll enter the lineup on the fourth line for Thursday's game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Hits taxi squad Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Two-point effort Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Taking breather Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Waived by Maple Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Grabs one-year pact•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Hopes to play in 2020-21•