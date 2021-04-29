Spezza had two assists and two shots in a 4-1 victory over Montreal on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old set up insurance tallies by Jake Muzzin and Adam Brooks to help the Maple Leafs pull away over the final two periods. Spezza has four points over his last three games, matching his longest point streak of the season. He'll look to make it four in a row Thursday against Vancouver.
