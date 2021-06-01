Spezza produced an assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 7.

Spezza had the secondary helper on William Nylander's lone tally in the third period. The 37-year-old Spezza finished the seven-game series with three goals and two helpers despite playing in a bottom-six role. He added 12 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-3 rating.