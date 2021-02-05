Spezza scored three times, including one on the power play, on five shots Thursday in a 7-3 win over the Canucks. He also went 7-3 in the faceoff circle for good measure.

The 37-year-old turned back the clock with his performance against Vancouver, scoring a goal in all three periods to lead Toronto's offensive explosion. Spezza had just one assist through his first five games of the season, but he's suddenly come alive with four goals and three helpers in his last five. Fantasy managers should consider adding him and riding out the hot streak.