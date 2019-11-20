Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Factors in on both goals in loss
Spezza scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Spezza tied the game at one in the third period, and then helped out on Zach Hyman's rebound goal as well, but it wasn't enough to change the result. Spezza has impressed with five points in his last five appearances. The 36-year-old has seven points and 22 shots on goal in 13 games overall. He's been in the lineup consistently with the Maple Leafs missing three regular forwards, but as the team gets healthier, Spezza would likely return to a part-time role.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: First goal in blue and white•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: First point with Buds•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Alternating games on fourth line•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Feeling heat from coach•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Inks one-year deal with Toronto•
-
Stars' Jason Spezza: Won't return to Big D•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.