Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Factors in on both goals in loss

Spezza scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Spezza tied the game at one in the third period, and then helped out on Zach Hyman's rebound goal as well, but it wasn't enough to change the result. Spezza has impressed with five points in his last five appearances. The 36-year-old has seven points and 22 shots on goal in 13 games overall. He's been in the lineup consistently with the Maple Leafs missing three regular forwards, but as the team gets healthier, Spezza would likely return to a part-time role.