Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Feeling heat from coach
Controversy about Spezza's future is swirling in Toronto following Coach Mike Babcock's comments about the center's interest level after Tuesday's exhibition loss to Ottawa, reports Sportsnet.ca.
Spezza inked a league-minimum one-year deal to play pivot on the team's fourth line. But he's neither fast nor rugged, the only two attributes typically carried by players on the bottom line. "He's trying to figure out if he's interested and we're doing the same," said Babs. It's now the second time the tough-nosed coach has raised the same idea. We don't know if it's to take pressure off the younger players at the start of camp or if it's Babcock being Babcock. Spezza signed thinking he'd perhaps still be able to contribute on the power play, but that's not a guarantee given the firepower in blue and white. Best to leave this guy on the wire for now, as he'd likely be released or traded to another team before being sent to the AHL at this point in his storied career.
