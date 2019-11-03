Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: First goal in blue and white
Spezza scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Philadelphia.
It was his first goal as a Maple Leaf. Spezza plays limited minutes on an occasional basis, so that makes him all but useless in fantasy. But it's nice to see a Toronto-born guy live out his childhood dream.
