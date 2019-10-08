Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: First point with Buds

Spezza recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Spezza has appeared in only two games this season, and he skated only 8:41 in this contest. The limited role will make it difficult for the Toronto native to match the 27 points he had last season with the Stars. He's safe to avoid from a fantasy perspective.

