Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: First point with Buds
Spezza recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.
Spezza has appeared in only two games this season, and he skated only 8:41 in this contest. The limited role will make it difficult for the Toronto native to match the 27 points he had last season with the Stars. He's safe to avoid from a fantasy perspective.
