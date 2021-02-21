Spezza posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Spezza set up Alex Kerfoot for an insurance tally in the third period. The assist was Spezza's third in the last four games. The 37-year-old forward has 11 points, 26 shots on goal and a minus-2 rating through 18 appearances, mostly in a fourth-line role with some power-play duties.