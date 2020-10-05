Spezza inked a one-year, $700,000 contract with Toronto on Monday.
Spezza will return to the Leafs for his 18th NHL season. The 37-year-old natural center has reached the 25-point mark in each of his previous three campaigns and should continue to provide similar value in a bottom-six role next year. Gone are the days of Spezza being an 80-90 point producer but he could still provide some depth fantasy value in deeper formats.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Hopes to play in 2020-21•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Provides assist Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Snipes seventh goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Notches assist in 1,100th game•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Still contributing late in career•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Eight points in last nine games•