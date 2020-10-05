Spezza inked a one-year, $700,000 contract with Toronto on Monday.

Spezza will return to the Leafs for his 18th NHL season. The 37-year-old natural center has reached the 25-point mark in each of his previous three campaigns and should continue to provide similar value in a bottom-six role next year. Gone are the days of Spezza being an 80-90 point producer but he could still provide some depth fantasy value in deeper formats.