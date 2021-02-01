Spezza was designated for the taxi squad Sunday, TSN reports.
Spezza has four points in his last four games while averaging 1:26 of ice time with the man advantage, so fantasy players can expect him to be elevated back to the active roster ahead of Thursday's clash with the Canucks.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Two-point effort Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Taking breather Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Waived by Maple Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Grabs one-year pact•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Hopes to play in 2020-21•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Provides assist Sunday•