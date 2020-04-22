Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Hopes to play in 2020-21

Spezza is hopeful that he'll return to the Maple Leafs for another season in 2020-21, TSN's Kristen Shilton reports.

On a conference call Tuesday, Spezza told reporters "I'm in it for as long as I can be so I can win a Stanley Cup. It's something that I dreamt of as a kid, and I would love nothing more than to do it here in Toronto." Spezza was playing solid hockey as a bottom-six option for the Maple Leafs prior to the NHL's stoppage, totaling nine goals and 25 points while averaging just 10:50 of ice time per contest in 58 appearances. If the 36-year-old pivot does re-sign with Toronto during the offseason, it will almost certainly be on another cheap, one-year deal.