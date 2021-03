Spezza dished out three assists with two shots in Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Oilers. He also went 8-4 (66.7 percent) on faceoffs.

Toronto's fourth line of Spezza, Jimmy Vesey (two goals) and Travis Boyd (two assists) were on fire in this one, combining for seven points. Spezza assisted on both of Vesey's tallies before setting up a Zach Hyman power-play strike in the third to round out the scoring. The 37-year-old has contributed five goals and 10 assists in 23 games.