Spezza was promoted from the taxi squad and will play in Monday's game versus the Canucks.
Spezza already cleared waivers this season, so he'll likely bounce between the taxi squad and the active roster often this year. The 37-year-old has been excellent so far, recording eight points through 11 games, so he'll likely stay in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
