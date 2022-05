Spezza skated on the fourth line at practice Friday and could be entering the lineup in place of Wayne Simmonds for Game 3, reports Mark Masters of TSN.

This was predicted by pundits and fans alike -- Spezza spent a load of time at practice on Thursday on his own, practicing one-timers from the right circle. The Leafs could use a boost on their power play and a quieter, smarter approach to the fourth line -- Wayne Simmonds got caught into too many scrums in Game 2.