Spezza scored a goal on a team-leading five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

In what was a weird play all around, Zach Bogosian got in on the forecheck and set up Spezza as he got off the bench and into the zone. Spezza struck for the goal at 12:25 of the first period, and it was all Maple Leafs after that. The 37-year-old forward had 30 points in 54 regular-season outings despite averaging only 11:02 per game. The Toronto native will likely fill a similar bottom-six role, although power-play time could boost his fantasy value.