Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Notches assist in 1,100th game

Spezza dished out a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Devils.

This was Spezza's 1,100th NHL game, and he recorded his 18th point of the season. That's reasonably productive for the 36-year-old since he's used sparingly in the lineup, averaging 10:49 per game and usually sticking to the fourth line.

