Spezza scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

After a quiet first period for both teams, Spezza gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead 3:10 into the second. The 37-year-old forward has a goal and an assist in his last three games. He's seeing everyday usage in a bottom-six role this year, and he's collected 21 points (nine goals, 12 helpers), 56 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 38 appearances.