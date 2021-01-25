Spezza (coach's decision) will not suit up Tuesday against the Flames, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Spezza isn't in the doghouse, head coach Sheldon Keefe simply wants to give the veteran forward a day of rest to keep him fresh moving forward. The 37-year-old is averaging 9:12 of ice time and has three assists through seven games. He should be back in the lineup for Thursday's game in Edmonton.