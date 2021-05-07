Spezza managed an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Spezza has been productive lately with a goal and six helpers in his last seven outings. The 37-year-old is up to 29 points, 77 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 51 games. It's been a mildly resurgent year for the veteran center -- he has a chance to reach the 30-point mark for the first time since 2016-17.