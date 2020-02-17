Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Provides assist Sunday

Spezza generated an assist and two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Spezza was responsible for the primary assist on Yegor Korshkov's first career goal. Spezza is up to 22 points, 62 shots and a minus-4 rating through 48 games this year. The 36-year-old will likely continue to see bottom-six minutes, but his production is strong enough to attract a look in deep fantasy formats.