Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Provides assist Sunday
Spezza generated an assist and two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Spezza was responsible for the primary assist on Yegor Korshkov's first career goal. Spezza is up to 22 points, 62 shots and a minus-4 rating through 48 games this year. The 36-year-old will likely continue to see bottom-six minutes, but his production is strong enough to attract a look in deep fantasy formats.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Snipes seventh goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Notches assist in 1,100th game•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Still contributing late in career•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Eight points in last nine games•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Factors in on both goals in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: First goal in blue and white•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.