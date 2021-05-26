Spezza picked up a goal and an assist with two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Spezza put Toronto on top 2-0 with 7:32 left in the second period, driving to the net on a 2-on-1 and finishing off a tape-to-tape dish from Alex Galchenyuk. Just over two minutes latter, Spezza set up a Joe Thornton power-play goal to send the Maple Leafs into the second intermission with a 3-0 lead. The 37-year-old Spezza has two goals and assist in the series, adding nine shots and four PIM with a plus-3 rating.