Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after playing 19 seasons with Ottawa, Dallas, and Toronto.

Spezza finishes a storied NHL tenure with 363 goals and 632 assists in 1,248 games. The five-time All-Star played the past three seasons with the Maple Leafs after spending four years with the Stars and the previous 11 with the Senators. Spezza, a Toronto native, will remain with the Leafs in a front-office role.