Spezza scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Calgary.

The shot was perfect -- Spezza threaded a puck-sized needle with a shot that went far-side shelf over David Rittich's glove. The shot was patented Spezza. The guy's hands are intact, even if his feet are slowing more. His ice time jumped Saturday to just over 12 minutes, which is a couple more than usual. He deserved it. Spezza now has a goal in back-to-back games.