Spezza was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, CBS Sports reports.
With eight points in 11 games this season, including a hat trick on Feb. 4, Spezza's demotion to the taxi squad is most likely a paper move. The veteran forward could be promoted again before Monday's tilt with the Canucks.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Playing Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Erupts for hat trick•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Ascends to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Hits taxi squad Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Two-point effort Thursday•