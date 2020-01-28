Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza: Snipes seventh goal

Spezza scored a goal on his only shot of the game in Monday's 5-2 victory versus the Predators.

Spezza beat Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne from the right faceoff circle to put Toronto up 4-1 in the second period. It was the seventh goal of the year for Spezza and his first in six games. The 36-year-old has chipped in with 19 points in 38 games in his first season with the Maple Leafs.