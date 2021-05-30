Spezza scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

Spezza sparked the Maple Leafs' comeback with his goal at 11:35 of the third period. The 37-year-old forward has racked up four points, 11 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-3 rating through six playoff contests. He's been effective in a fourth-line role that's also seen him draw some power-play time on the second unit.