Spezza scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Spezza opened the scoring at 9:29 of the first period and later added the secondary assist on William Nylander's goal near the end of the period. The 37-year-old Spezza has been surprisingly productive in a fourth-line role with a goal and four helpers in eight appearances. The rest he received Tuesday as a healthy scratch versus the Flames appeared to do him some good. That said, Spezza doesn't see enough ice time to be relied on for scoring.