Spezza was waived by the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Spezza averaged just 7:44 of ice time through the first three games this year, posting a power-play assist and three shots on net. The 37-year-old likely will land on the taxi squad if he clears waivers.
